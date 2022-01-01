EAT - DRINK - LOVE
Come enjoy fresh to order food, fantastic bayou views, immense outdoor seating, and exceptional customer care. Serving up breakfast, lunch, cocktails, catering, and take bake, all topped off with 701 Craft, our very own craft cocktail bar & gastropub! You won’t find anything like it on the Gulf Coast.
Eat Drink Love is the perfect event space, booking everything from business meetings to weddings!
701 Bienville Boulevard
Location
701 Bienville Boulevard
Ocean Springs MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
