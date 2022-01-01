Go
Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Manchaca Road

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket Taco$8.50
Mesquite smoked chopped brisket topped with sea salt lime guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla. Served with tomato serrano salsa on the side.
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and cheddar cheese on a fresh flour tortilla. Served with tomato serrano salsa on the side.
Smoked Corn
Fresh ears of corn smoked & then cut off the cob & topped with crema, chili salt, & cilantro.
Mesquite Smoked Brisket
Each pound of meat comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
Fresh Flour Tortillas$3.00
Fresh flour tortillas made in house daily!
Smoked Carnitas Taco$6.50
Mesquite smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, and fresh cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla. Served with tomatillo habanero salsa on the side.
Queso y Chips
Our classic white queso topped with tomato serrano salsa & tomatillo habanero salsa.
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs
Mesquite smoked pork spare ribs. One pound is approximately 3-4 ribs.
Smoked Sausage
Our beef and pork sausage is ground & made in house daily.
Real Deal Holyfield Taco$10.00
Fried egg with refried beans, potatoes, bacon, & your choice of sliced brisket, pulled pork or beef fajita on a fresh flour tortilla & served with tomato serrano salsa on the side.

Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

