Go
Toast

Bandito

Come in and enjoy!

3543 Columbia Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Porkopolis Taco$4.00
Baja Fish Taco$6.00
Buenes Tardes Amigo$4.00
Dude Seriously Taco$4.00
El Guapo Taco$4.00
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.00
Jefe Taco$4.00
Blackened Mahi Taco$6.00
Three Amigo Tacos$12.00
Chips + Dip Sampler$9.00
Pick three dips

Location

3543 Columbia Parkway

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Emma Wine Bar

No reviews yet

EMMA : Wine with Friends

Eli's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Allyn's Cafe

No reviews yet

Allyn's Cafe has been sitting in the middle of Columbia Tusculum, Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, for 28 years and thriving more than ever. Every day, we want to provide every guest with a welcoming feel, an atmosphere to enjoy and food and drinks that everybody will like. Come down for a great day at the Cafe!

Hi-Mark

No reviews yet

Easygoing cocktail & craft beer bar inside an 1866 house with a spacious patio. Located in the historic East End. We also have great food as well.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston