Stubborn Mule San Dimas
Come in and enjoy!
661 W Arrow Hwy
Location
661 W Arrow Hwy
San Dimas CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ocean House Fish Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
Authentic Hakata Style Ramen & Gyoza for The Fast Foodie!
Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
LyteBite
A clean eatery offering on demand in-store ordering or online pick-up and delivery of fresh meal prep that's fully customizable! Simply pick your protein, carb, and vegetable with tons of variety to choose from!