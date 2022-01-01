Go
Pho Thaison, the family that has been providing South Austin with authentic Vietnamese Cuisine since 1994, presents our first East Austin location, Pho Craft. Located at the corner of Oak Springs and Airport, a converted 50's Spartan RV now serves as an authentic Vietnamese kitchen. Fast, healthy, and fresh favorites, from our family to yours.

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons$8.00
(6) Fried wontons filled with imitation crab, cream cheese, green onion and red onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce. *Contains gluten.
Beef Pho$12.00
Pho with your choice of 3 cuts of beef with red onion, green onion, cilantro, and rice noodles. Beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on the side. (*beef meatball & hoisin sauce contains gluten)
If steak is desired, please choose rare or well done steak.
**consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food born illness**
Grilled Pork Banh Mi$9.00
Grilled pork, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo in a mini baguette. *contains gluten
Fresh Spring Rolls (2)$6.00
(2) Vietnamese spring rolls. Lettuce, cilantro, basil, carrot, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce. *Contains gluten & peanuts.
Bao Buns (2)$8.00
(2) Rice buns with spicy hoisin sauce, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro and green onion. Your choice of fried or steamed bun. *Contains gluten.
Churro Baognets$4.00
Asian-Mexican twist on a beignet. (2) Asian rice buns fried and dusted with sugar & cinnamon.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$12.00
Grilled chicken thigh, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, roasted peanuts, spring onions, and angel hair vermicelli rice noodles. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish and peanuts
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$9.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo in a mini baguette. *contains gluten
Fried Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
(2) Vietnamese egg rolls with pork, carrot, mushroom, and glass noodles, in wheat wrapper and deep fried. Served with lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, and fish sauce. *Contains gluten.
Vegan Pho$12.00
Fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, carrot, red onion, green onion, and rice noodles. Vegan broth. Served with bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha. (*hoisin sauce contains gluten)

Location

3307 Oak Springs Dr.

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
