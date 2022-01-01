Pho with your choice of 3 cuts of beef with red onion, green onion, cilantro, and rice noodles. Beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on the side. (*beef meatball & hoisin sauce contains gluten)

If steak is desired, please choose rare or well done steak.

**consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food born illness**

