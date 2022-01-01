Nettie B's - Sparta
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Main Event Lane, Sparta IL 62286
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant - Belleville
No Reviews
951 S. Greenmount Rd. Belleville, IL 62220
View restaurant