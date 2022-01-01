Harry's Grill

Go
Family friendly menu with pet friendly patio dining and live music. We offer a Keto/Gluten free burger that's voted best on the Island 4 years running. Your last stop for great food and music on Gulf.

9903 Gulf Drive

Popular Items

1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER$16.00
Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
FRIED PICKLES$8.00
A basket of Harry's famous fried pickle chips with Harry's sauce
1/2 LB BACON CHEESE BURGER$18.00
Thick Hickory smoked bacon added. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
PULLED PORK SAND$15.00
In house pulled BBQ pork with Sonny's BBQ sauce on a toasted ciabatta with pickle chips
ONION RINGS$10.00
Our humungus hand peeled and pulled onion rings were featured in Southern Living magazine with Harry's sauce
RIBEYE PHILLY CHEESE$16.00
Classic cheesesteak with peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun made with our aged prime rib.
MAHI FISH TACOS$18.00
3 tortillas stuffed with grilled Mahi & slaw then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and our Creamy Avocado sauce
FRIED FOD W/FRIES$16.00
A large cold water filet of the day dipped in our own special beer batter served with fries and your choice of one other side

Location

9903 Gulf Drive

Anna Maria FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

