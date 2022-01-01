Wailuku Coffee Company
Wailuku Town's breakfast, lunch and coffee spot!
26 N Market St
Popular Items
Location
26 N Market St
Wailuku HI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Guava tree bar & grill
Come in and enjoy!
MY THAI MAUI
Come in and enjoy!
r.i.p.e. juice maui
We make every one of our raw, cold-pressed juices to order, so please order in advance.
*Note that pickup and delivery times are displayed in your local time zone. If you are outside of Hawai'i, please translate times displayed to Hawai'i Standard Time.*