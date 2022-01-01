Go
Iceberg Drive In - Fillmore

Since 1960, Iceberg has been a Utah favorite for the best shakes, rings, burgers and fries.

930 Utah 99

Popular Items

Pastrami Combo$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Double Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing DOUBLE 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Kids Corndog$5.49
Kids Jr Hamburger$5.49
Chicken Dinner Combo$8.99
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Kids Chicken Strips$5.49
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.49
Kids Jr Cheeseburger$5.49
Fish Dinner Combo$10.99
Location

930 Utah 99

Fillmore UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
