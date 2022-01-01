Go
Outlaw Kitchen

The Marina's street food court!

2101 Lombard Street

Popular Items

Chips and Guac$7.00
House fried tortilla chips served with a large side of guac topped with pico and cotija cheese.
Chicken Taco$4.00
Chicken breast cooked and shredded in a chipotle broth with Oaxaca cheese blend, onions, and cilantro on a crispy corn tortilla served with our house guac.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken breast cooked and shredded in a chipotle broth with Oaxaca cheese blend, onions, and cilantro on a giant crispy flour tortilla served with our house guac.
Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guac, and sour cream.
Chicken Nachos$14.00
Chicken breast cooked and shredded in a chipotle broth piled on top of house fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guac, and sour cream.
Quesabirria$12.00
Our signature Birria with Oaxaca Cheese blend, onions, cilantro on a giant crispy flour tortilla served with a side of bone broth to dip.
Birra Nachos$14.00
Our signature Birria piled on top of house fried tortilla chips with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guac, and sour cream.
Beef Empanada$6.00
Ground beef mixed with hardboiled eggs, onions, and rich Argentinian spices
French Fries$6.00
Large order of french fries...that's pretty much it...served with ranch and ketchup. Who doesn't like fries with their tacos???
Birria Taco$4.50
Our signature Birria with Oaxaca Cheese blend, onions, cilantro on a crispy corn tortilla served with a side of bone broth to dip.

Location

2101 Lombard Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
