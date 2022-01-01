Go
Piccini Italian Takeout

In Italian, PICCINI means “little ones”. We named our takeout spot after our two little boys, Luca and Nico. We know what a fast-paced life you have and sometimes, putting together a meal is the last thing you want to do.

4642 Del Amo Blvd

Popular Items

Zucchini Cacio e Pepe$14.95
Spaghetti, fried zucchini, pecorino, parmesan cream, ground pepper.
Fusilli Bolognese$15.95
Fusilli, pancetta, ground beef, ground pork, white wine, pureed tomatoes.
Cheese Pizza$16.00
14" Cheese pizza
Fried Artichokes$8.95
Fried artichoke hearts, pecorino, ranch dressing dip.
Pear & Pecan$11.95
Mixed greens, pears, taleggio cheese, roasted pecans, pickled red onions, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Chicken$15.95
Penne, grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, garlic – olive oil sauce.
Sausage and Peppers$15.95
Rigatoni, Handmade sausage, slow roasted red peppers and onions, spicy pink sauce.
Sweet Diavola$21.00
Marinara, pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella, burrata, Mike's hot honey.
Queen Margherita$19.00
Marinara, parmesan, basil, fresh mozzarella
Meatball Sandwich$10.95
Grandma Dot’s famous meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, parmesan, French roll.

Location

Torrance CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Presotea Torrance

Bubble Tea Shop with delicious freshly brewed tea, coffee and blended smoothies.

Aliotta's Via Firenze

Come and enjoy!!!
Charming Italian fine dining enjoyed by business executive and romantics alike since 1999. Venetian plastered walls decorated with old world charm. Large selection of fine wines, prime steaks and seafood. If you don't see it on our menu we would be happy to make what You would like, simple ask. Salute Grazie! Chef Michael Aliotta.

Jamba

Jamba Juice

Sushi i-Naba

Come in and enjoy!

