King of the Coop- SOHO

500 S Howard Ave

Popular Items

THE DIRTY BIRD$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
THE KINGMAC$13.20
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll, topped with our homemade pickles, slaw, King sauce, and mac n cheese.
MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
EXTRA TENDERS$2.50
HUSH PUPPIES$6.00
EXTRA KING SAUCE$0.50
FOWL FRIES$12.50
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS, MAC N CHEESE, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENOS
TENDER BASKET$10.99
3 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
MAC ATTACK$11.50
CREAMY MAC AND CHEESE, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENO

Location

Tampa FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
