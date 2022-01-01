Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

Go
Popular Items

Beyond Burger$17.00
Beyond Meat Patty with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fry sauce. With choice of side
Soft Drink$2.50
Coke, Diet coke, Rootbeer, Sprite, Tonic
Northwest Burger$16.00
All-natural grass-fed beef patty topped with braised mushrooms, wild arugula, candied pecans, goat cheese and garlic aioli.
Blackened Chicken Club$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, chipotle crema, applewood bacon, white cheddar cheese & escabeche slaw. With choice of a side.
Brekky Sammy$12.00
Toasted sourdough, white cheddar, garlic aioli, arugula, fried tomato and 2 fried eggs and bacon. Served with breakfast potatoes
Ankeny Burger$14.00
1/2lb all-natural grass-fed beef patty with lettuce, tomato, white cheddar and fry sauce. Choice of side.
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, layered with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, kiwi-jalapeño hot sauce, topped with sour cream, guac & fresh cilantro.
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Two KIDS strips with fries and ranch. *This is a kids meal for children under 12*
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow-roasted pork with house BBQ sauce, creamy slaw and crispy onions. Comes with choice of side.
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped kale with house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon bits and avocado. Served with garlic toast.

Location

2724 SE Ankeny St.

Portland OR

Sunday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Tusk

Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine highlighting seasonal produce of the Pacific Northwest.

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

Enjoy some of Portland's best Hawaiian food. Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch at it's finest - most plates come with two scoop rice and some of our famous creamy mac salad. So ono!

Bamboo Sushi

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

The Sudra

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

