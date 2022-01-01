Go
Toast

Lucky Fins - Greeley

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

4530 Centerplace Dr

No reviews yet

Location

4530 Centerplace Dr

Greeley CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inta Juice of Greeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice Greeley offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

Out of the Blue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

After Hours

No reviews yet

The fun begins After Hours

Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Scratch made with pride!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston