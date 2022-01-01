Go
Toast

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito Bowl$14.25
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
Pancake Bowl$15.00
2 eggs any style / buttermilk pancake bites / bacon / pork sausage / syrup
BKB Breakfast Bowl$15.50
scrambled eggs / cheddar cheese / 2 hash brown cakes / tomato garlic aioli / bacon / chicken sausage / avocado relish
Breakfast Burrito$14.25
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema
Almond Croissant$15.00
home-baked stuffed croissants / honey ricotta whip / raspberries / almond butter syrup
Power Protein Pancake Bowl$16.00
protein pancake bites / fresh berries / peanut butter flaxseed / all-natural no sugar added banana and berry purée / gluten free granola
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
2 buttermilk cakes / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / mixed berries
BYO Kid$6.00
Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun
Avocado Fries$9.00
Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli

Location

PHOENIX AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
