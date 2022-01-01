Del Seoul
Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!
2568 North Clark Street
Popular Items
Location
2568 North Clark Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lincoln Park Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Frances' Brunchery
Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)!
Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street.
We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there.
Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."
Firecakes
Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.
Stray Hen Cafe
Come in and enjoy!