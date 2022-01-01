Go
Del Seoul

Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!

2568 North Clark Street

Popular Items

Cucumber Salad$5.95
Traditional Korean side of spicy, sweet, sour marinated cucumbers.
----TO GO-----
Spicy Pork Sandwich$9.50
spicy grilled pork with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette
Carbonara Fire Chicken ramen$2.25
Spicy & cheesy stir-fry noodles. Korea.
Spicy Chicken sandwich$9.50
spicy grilled chicken with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette
Shrimp Sandwich$9.95
panko crusted shrimp with sesame chili mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fried panko crusted shrimp, sesame chili aioli, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
Spicy Pork Taco$3.50
grilled pork, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
