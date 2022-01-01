Go
Toast

Iceberg Drive Inn - Santaquin

A Utah tradition since 1960! Iceberg Drive Inn is loved for our burgers, fries, onion rings and most of all our famous thick shakes

34 Highland Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips$5.49
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Iceburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Kids Jr Cheeseburger$5.49
Large Fries$3.19
Chicken Dinner Combo$8.99
Pastrami Burger$6.49
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Kids Shake$4.29
A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)
Pastrami Combo$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?

Location

34 Highland Drive

Santaquin UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RallyFoods 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Payson

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Wee Blu Inn Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sheps Culinary Creations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston