Iceberg Drive Inn - Santaquin
A Utah tradition since 1960! Iceberg Drive Inn is loved for our burgers, fries, onion rings and most of all our famous thick shakes
34 Highland Drive
Popular Items
Location
34 Highland Drive
Santaquin UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
RallyFoods 1
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Payson
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Wee Blu Inn Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sheps Culinary Creations
Come in and enjoy!