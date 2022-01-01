The Smashed Olive
We are a family run restaurant bringing delicious food to Washington, New Jersey. Come enjoy a delicious meal and one of our signature cocktails and don’t forget about the wine!
289 Rt 31 S
Location
Washington NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
