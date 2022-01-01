R Place Pub & Pizza
Let's meet at R Place!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1790 Giddings St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1790 Giddings St
Kelley IA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co
Here at Burgie's, we want to create an environment that focuses on building relationships within the community. We offer a wide variety of breakfast & lunch options made-to-order, homemade bakery products, espresso bar + manual brew coffees from Windmill Coffee Roasters, and more. We strive to provide and we seek to do it well - Come give us a try!
Macubana
Come in and enjoy! Limited seating.
Es Tas Food Truck #1
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Owl Bar
College Bar