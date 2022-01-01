Go
R Place Pub & Pizza

Let's meet at R Place!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1790 Giddings St • $

Avg 4.7 (187 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless (12)$8.50
Mushrooms$8.00
Thinly sliced portobello mushrooms, lightly breaded and served with a side of ranch.
Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, bacon, chicken, mozzarella, feta and parmesan cheeses, topped with tortilla strips and tossed in balsamic.
Cheese Curds$7.50
Muenster cheese, lightly breaded "naked" and served with a side of ranch.
Bosco Stick$7.50
Three large cheese filled breadsticks served with pizza sauce.
16" Build Your Own$16.99
Kids Mac & Cheese w/ Fries$4.99
Mac & Cheese served with fries and a kids drink.
Extra Ranch$0.50
16" Harley$23.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Beef, and Canadian Bacon.
Kids Chicken Strip Basket w/ Fries$4.99
Two chicken strips with fries. Includes a kids drink.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Divey
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1790 Giddings St

Kelley IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

