Go
Toast

R&R Pizza

R&R Pizza Express is locally owned and operated. We're dedicated to making delicious pizza, wings, bread sticks and more. We offer pick-up and delivery options.

636 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10pc Chicken Wings$12.99
R&R 10-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you.
12" Pepperoni Pizza$12.99
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
16in Xtra Large Pepperoni Pizza$16.99
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
Cheese breadsticks$6.49
R & R Cheese Breadsticks are a delicious add on for any entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
Large salad$6.49
R&R Large Salad includes lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and cheese. Add meat for a additional charge. Choose between Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese or Thousand Island Dressing.
Ranch Dipping Sauce Cup$1.50
14" Pepperoni Pizza$14.79
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
20pc Chicken Wings$22.99
R&R 20-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you. Don't forget to choose your dipping sauce! Each 10-piece chicken wing will come with a dipping sauce choice.
12" Cheese Pizza$11.99
The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped traditional red sauce and our delicious signature mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
Garlic Breadsticks$5.49
R & R Garlic Breadsticks are a great compliment to any main entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
See full menu

Location

636 South Main Street

Cottonwood AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Firecreek Coffee - Cottonwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tortas de Fuego - Cottonwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COLT 804 Grill

No reviews yet

Affordable Handcrafted BBQ

Bings Burger Station

No reviews yet

Great food and awesome service in a fun family friendly retro re-purposed service/gas station.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston