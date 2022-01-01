Go
Toast

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

We are open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 7am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 7am to 10 pm We are using a limited menu. If you're happy and you know it Wash your HANDS!

1812 Peachtree St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemon Herb Pasta$16.50
Lemon & Herb Chicken$17.99
Fish Tacos$15.99
Penne Pasta$16.99
French Toast$14.99
1/2 French Toast$5.99
Big Breakfast$14.99
G/F Pancakes$11.99
Wings$12.25
Thai Chicken Bowl$19.75
See full menu

Location

1812 Peachtree St NW

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavernpointe

No reviews yet

Where SoCal meets Tavern Fare.

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

No reviews yet

10th & Piedmont, former home of Outwrite Bookstore, is more than just a business for us and for our community. For years, it has symbolized human rights, equality, and diversity. 10th & Piedmont is an extension of Gilbert’s Midtown, also known as G’s, which has proudly served Midtown since 2000 and shares those same core values.

Smoke City Atlanta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodruff Arts Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston