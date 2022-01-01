Go
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

At Raag we aim to serve delicacies that will not only introduce you to the wonders of Indian Cuisine but also tantalize your taste buds with the magic of delectable and aromatic food that is sure to make your heart sing.

3812 W 50th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Naan$6.00
Palak Paneer (Spinach & Cottage Cheese) (V) (GF)$18.00
From Northern Region Of India, Raag Version Includes Crisp Cottage Cheese Dumplings Simmered in A Cinnamon & Minced Spinach Sauce Drizzled Lightly With Cream.
Stir Fried Cauliflower & Green Peas (V) (GF) (CN)$14.00
A Northern Indian Classic Staple Dish Includes Cauliflower, Potatoes & Sweet Peas Tossed With Mild Spices.
Delhi Butter Chicken (GF) (CN)$20.00
Mughal Settlers to India Inspired Chicken Tikka, Tossed With Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Red Cream Sauce. With Cumin Rice.
Cauliflower Koliwada Fritter (V)$14.00
Cauliflower Florets Tossed With Chickpeas & Rice Flour, Raag Special Spices. Served With Yogurt Sauce (Can Be Made Vegan).
Street Style Delhi Samosas
Flour Dough Triangles Filled With Vegetable or Meat and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Dip
Garlic Naan$6.00
Dal Raag Malhar Lentil (V) (GF)$14.00
A Popular Dish From Delhi, Black Lentils Are Simmered Overnight & Cooked Over Slow Heat With Minced Tomatoes and Butter To Make A Creamy Soup Consistency.
Spring Vegetables & Figs Kofta (V) (CN)$20.00
Signature: Chef Special Dish Designed For Raag, Spring Vegetable Kofta (Croquettes) With Figs Are Tossed In Caramelized Onions, Yogurt & Cashew Paste Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce. Topped With Caramelized Chilly Pecan Nuts.
Yellow Lentils With Spinach (VG) (GF)$14.00
Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic and Watercress.
Fun Fact: Bengal gram, closely related to the chickpea family, is a yellow lentil. One of the earliest cultivated legumes majorly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, and Mexico. In the Indian vegetarian culinary scenario, it is a major ingredient for its protein-rich supplement, a popular alternative for animal or meat protein
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3812 W 50th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
