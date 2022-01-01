Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
At Raag we aim to serve delicacies that will not only introduce you to the wonders of Indian Cuisine but also tantalize your taste buds with the magic of delectable and aromatic food that is sure to make your heart sing.
3812 W 50th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3812 W 50th St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mr. Paul's Supper Club
Come in and enjoy!
Edina Grill
At Edina Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.
Coconut Thai
Come on in and enjoy!
Red Cow
Handcrafted burgers. And a whole lot more. Providing a sophisticated twist on the classic neighborhood tavern, Red Cow celebrates finely crafted burgers, beer, cocktails and fine wine.