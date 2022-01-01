Go
Raan Coffee

9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Spanish Latte
Sweetened condensed milk, organic vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk. This is our best seller!
Dvash Latte
Organic vanilla syrup & milk with honey, cinnamon, & nutmeg on top. Owner recommendation is iced!
Cajeta Latte
Cajeta sauce (sweetened caramelized goat's milk), organic espresso, & milk.
Canela Oat Milk Latte
Organic vanilla syrup, real brown sugar, cinnamon powder mixed into organic espresso shots, & oat milk. Tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a cup!
Location

9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105

Pasco WA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
