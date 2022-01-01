Go
CURRY

537 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)

Popular Items

Dal Makhni - Entree$14.00
Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.
Naan$5.00
Flour flat bread.
Lassi Sweet$4.50
A refreshing yogurt drink
Lamb Biryani$20.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala lamb and
cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
Chicken Biryani$18.00
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and
cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
Lasooni Gobi$11.00
A vegetarian favorite of most Indians! Crispy Cauliflower tossed in tangy garlic sauce.
Garlic Naan$6.00
Garlic infused flour bread.
Tandoori Roti$5.00
Whole-wheat flour bread.
Paneer MAKHMALI Kebab$10.00
Cottage cheese, peppers, corn, vegetables, herbs and spices minced and
shaped into batons and fried.
Samosa Chaat$10.00
A crispy samosa deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and
green peas served with tamarind chutney, chanas, onions, tomatoes and
yogurt with chilli powder and masala.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

537 Washington Blvd

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
