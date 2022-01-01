Go
Toast

Rabano

At Rabano we celebrate people, friendship and the joy of living. We support local farmers, sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly products. We invite you to experience the care and love we put into crafting the food we serve. Sit back, enjoy and stay cool.

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwestern Salad$14.00
free-range chicken, baby organic greens, black beans, sweet corn, tomato, green onions, avocado, corn tortilla strips, cotija. Served with fresh ranch cilantro dressing. (RV)
Calories: 920 (incl. dressing)
VIP Poke$15.00
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi.
Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mama D's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martha’s Hermosa Beach

No reviews yet

Where the locals go for breakfast, mimosas, brunch & lunch! Located beachside on 22nd Street in Hermosa Beach ~It's Always Hermosa in Hermosa! ~

Gitana Cafe

No reviews yet

Best coffee and pastries in Hermosa Beach
Come in and enjoy!

Barsha Restaurant

No reviews yet

Barsha features the bright flavors of Tunisia and fresh Californian fare.
Barsha is the passion project of Adnen & Lenora Marouani. They bring you their love of culture, food, and libation through Barsha!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston