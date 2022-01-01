Rabano
At Rabano we celebrate people, friendship and the joy of living. We support local farmers, sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly products. We invite you to experience the care and love we put into crafting the food we serve. Sit back, enjoy and stay cool.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy
Hermosa Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mama D's
Come in and enjoy!
Martha’s Hermosa Beach
Where the locals go for breakfast, mimosas, brunch & lunch! Located beachside on 22nd Street in Hermosa Beach ~It's Always Hermosa in Hermosa! ~
Gitana Cafe
Best coffee and pastries in Hermosa Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Barsha Restaurant
Barsha features the bright flavors of Tunisia and fresh Californian fare.
Barsha is the passion project of Adnen & Lenora Marouani. They bring you their love of culture, food, and libation through Barsha!