Rabbits Café
Healthy, Delicious, Vegan
Plant Based Bowls, Smoothies, Salads and More!
Location
555 SW Oak st Site G
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
