Rabbits Café

Healthy, Delicious, Vegan
Plant Based Bowls, Smoothies, Salads and More!

555 SW Oak st Site G

Popular Items

Regular - The Peter Salad$10.00
Kale in tahini dressing, Chickpeas, Tempeh, Quinoa, Kalamata olives.
Chickpea Bowl$9.50
Chickpeas, Lemon- Curry Cauliflower, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Cilantro- Mint Chutney and Garam Masala Spiced Almonds.
Incredi-Bowl$10.50
Savory Soy Curls, Miso-Ginger Broccoli Salad, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Roasted Red Pepper Peanut Sauce and Five Spice Peanuts.
Ginger Berry$7.00
Apple, Ginger, Agave, Strawberry, Blueberry, Orange Juice.
Kale Mango$7.00
Apple, Kale, Agave, Mango, Orange Juice.
BBQ Bowl$10.50
Savory Soy Curls, Ginger-Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with House Barbecue Sauce and Five Spice Peanuts.
Chai-Protein$8.00
Blueberries, Banana, Agave, Peanut Butter, Chai Spice, Protein Powder, Hemp Milk.
Black Bean Bowl$9.50
Black Beans, Ginger- Agave Roasted Carrots, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Sunflower Chile Crema and Toasted Pepitas.
Small - The Peter Salad$7.00
Kale in tahini dressing, Chickpeas, Tempeh, Quinoa, Kalamata olives.
Peanut Butter Banana$7.00
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Peanut Butter, Hemp Milk
Location

555 SW Oak st Site G

Portland OR

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
