Rabbit's Cafe

Healthy. Delicious. Vegan.

1640 NE Killingsworth St

Popular Items

Brunch Sides!
Peanut Butter Banana$7.00
Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Peanut Butter, Hemp Milk
Breakfast Bowl (GF)$12.00
Ota Tofu Scrambled with Kale and Herbs, Black Beans, Roasted Agave Carrots, Potatoes and Yams, Pickled Vegetables, Sunflower Chile Cream, Topped with Scallions
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Ota Tofu Scrambled with Kale and Herbs, Black Beans, Tomato-Corn Relish, Potatoes and Yams with Sunflower Chile Cream in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
Served with Choice of Kale in Tahini Dressing or Fried Kale Chips
Ginger Berry$7.00
Apple, Ginger, Agave, Strawberry, Blueberry, Orange Juice.
Sweet Cornmeal Waffle (GF)$10.00
With Maple-Bourbon Syrup, Powdered Sugar, and Vegan Butter
BBQ Bowl$10.50
Savory Soy Curls, Ginger-Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with House Barbecue Sauce and Five Spice Peanuts.
Rabbits Hash (GF)$11.00
Savory Tempeh, Fried Crimini Mushrooms, Roasted Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Avocado Sauce, Potatoes, Yams and Scallions
Biscuits and Gravy Plate$12.00
Open-Faced Biscuit Topped with Kale and Herb Tofu Scramble, Rosemary-Mushroom Gravy, and Scallions.
Served with Your Choice of Fried Kale Chips, Fried Potatoes, or Kale in Tahini Dressing
Incredi-Bowl$10.50
Savory Soy Curls, Miso-Ginger Broccoli Salad, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Roasted Red Pepper Peanut Sauce and Five Spice Peanuts.
Location

1640 NE Killingsworth St

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

