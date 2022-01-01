Raber Bay Bar 'N' Restaurant
Come on down to Raber that sits and overlooks on the beautiful bay. Inside, there are mounts upon mounts of deer, fish, otter, and more. Family friendly atmosphere in the restaurant and a fun atmosphere in the lounge area. Tasty, fresh fish that anyone would enjoy to love along with an incredibly freshly cut vegetables and homemade foods on our 50 plus item soup, salad, and dessert bar.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
28826 S Raber Rd • $$
Location
28826 S Raber Rd
Goetzville MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
