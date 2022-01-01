Go
Toast

Racanelli's Pizza

Racanelli’s Pizza is a classic NY style Pizzeria that offers unique craft beer, hand tossed pizzas, handmade Calzones/Stombolis and much more, all made with the freshest ingredients.

PIZZA

3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr • $$

Avg 4 (477 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.95
18" NY Style Pie$22.00
18" Cheese Only$22.00
14" NY Style Pie$17.00
16" NY Style Pie$19.00
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
18" Racanelli's Deluxe$28.00
Garlic Knots$4.95
12 Trad. Wings$15.95
LG Pop's Garden Salad$8.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr

St. Peters MO

Sunday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shamrocks Pub n Grill

No reviews yet

American Food with Irish Attitude

Piazza Messina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0313

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Okane's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Online orders must be placed Wed-Sun for pickup the following Tues-Thurs. Come in anytime to pick up any items listed below as "Grab n Go" or the Daily Specials

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston