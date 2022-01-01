Go
Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana

Dine with us and enjoy Wood-fired Pizzas, Pastas & Entrées, Wings, Salads and decadent Desserts all made from-scratch in house.

430 S. Ash

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lazio$18.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onions, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO
12in Margherita$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
*50% OFF* 12in Margherita Pizza$7.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
Pistachio$22.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Pistachio Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO.
Rotolo$9.75
Pizza roll filled with spicy salami, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto. *Pesto contains pine nuts.
Garlic Parmesan Fried Nuggets$7.50
Lightly fried dough tossed in garlic butter and parmesan, with Marinara for dipping.
9in Margherita$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza. Sorry, no 1/2 toppings on 9" pizzas.
Umbria$18.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Vidalia Onions, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO.
Large House Salad$8.50
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. V, GF
Classic Garlic Cheese Bread$8.50
Location

Casper WY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
