Raceway Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007
Popular Items
Location
49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007
MARICOPA AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roots Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Brooklyn Boys Pizzeria and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Gyro Grill
Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Welcome to our first location in Maricopa Arizona!
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm