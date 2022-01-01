Go
Toast

Raceway Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Large Raceworks$30.49
Zucchini Sticks$8.99
The House$3.99
16" Large Cheese Pizza$18.69
Fish Fry Basket$16.49
The Cheesy$15.39
Wings$13.99
12" Small Cheese$12.79
14" Medium Cheese$14.89
Philly Cheese Steak$16.49
See full menu

Location

49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007

MARICOPA AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roots Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brooklyn Boys Pizzeria and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gyro Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to our first location in Maricopa Arizona!
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston