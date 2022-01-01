Go
Raceway Bagels

Freshly Baked Bagels & Amazing Breakfast Sandwiches

CHEESESTEAKS • BAGELS • HAMBURGERS

421 RT 73 • $

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything Bagel
Half A Dozen Bagels$7.50
Raceway Deluxe$9.00
(2) Eggs, 2 options of meat topped with cheese, smashed tater tots, and your choice of a bagel or toast
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz$4.00
Just Cheese *No Egg*$6.50
Meat & Cheese Sandwich on your choice of a bagel. Comes with our famous tater tots!
Small Tots$3.00
Meat, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Popular Item! Your choice of a bagel, meat, and cheese with a side of our famous tater tots
Single Bagel$1.30
Baked Fresh Daily
Bakers Dozen$14.00
Please be sure to include the amount and types of bagels in the instructions below.
13 bagels of your choice. We cannot guarantee availability of requested bagels. Please order 24 hours prior to ensure availability
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

421 RT 73

Berlin NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

