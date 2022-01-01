Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

No reviews yet

Fish & Bird is a unique Izakaya style restaurant and bar, specializing in modern Japanese cuisine. Chef Asuka Uchida is classically trained in Japanese and French cooking techniques. Her modern, sophisticated interpretations of traditional dishes are a reflection of the current trends in Japan.

We source local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, augmented with specialty items imported from Japan. We offer a highly curated selection of local and Japanese sake, beer, shochu, wine and spirits with a focus on small batch production.

We live in extraordinary times and we fully understand that a lot of drastic and necessary changes are upon us. With that in mind we have created a special menu of items that can maintain quality in a take-out fashion for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Our normal menu available for dining-in only.

Thank you, and enjoy!

