Go
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Grilled Pita (2)$1.00
Fresh Cut Fries$3.95
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Gyro$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Greek Fries$6.75
Side Falafel$1.00
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd

Amherst NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jasmine Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen at Premier Gourmet

No reviews yet

Enjoy our house made sandwiches, salads and pizzas, all prepared with the highest quality ingredients from the Premier Gourmet Deli.

Scotch 'n Sirloin

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

Family Friendly Casual Dining!
100% Angus Beef
Hand Cut Fries & Onion Rings
Over 1 million Milkshake Flavors to choose from!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston