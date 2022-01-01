Go
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Served fast and filled with flavor, we offer healthy bowls or wraps however you want them at an affordable price. All ingredients are top-quality, locally sourced, and made all-natural. We take great pride in serving healthy food that tastes amazing. Join us for lunch and dinner today!

235 South Elmwood

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Grilled Pita$1.00
Organic Spring Mix Bowl
See full menu

Location

235 South Elmwood

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet

The Chocolate Bar is a sweet and sexy concept with a casual family friendly menu.
Everything from Filet to seafood The Chocolate bar has something for everyone.
At night the Chocolate Bar transforms into a great place to enjoy one of our world class martinis, a bottle of wine or a chocolate fondue for 2.
The perfect place for any private party or special event, our incredible dessert selection and our extensive menu has something for every occasion. Choose from our fun selection of Chocolate Bar T-shirts. Franchises available. The Chocolate Bar, where everything is better with chocolate !

Bocce Club Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston