Go
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

2130 Walden Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Fries$6.75
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Side Grilled Pita (2)$1.00
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Side Falafel$1.00
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Fresh Cut Fries$3.95
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
See full menu

Location

2130 Walden Ave

Cheektowaga NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

White Rabbit Dessert Experience

No reviews yet

Sit-down dessert restaurant.

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston