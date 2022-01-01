Go
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

4933 Transit Road

Popular Items

Fresh cut fries$3.95
Greek fries$6.75
Side Grilled Pita (2)$1.00
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Gyro$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Location

Depew NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
