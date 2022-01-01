Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.
4933 Transit Road
Popular Items
Location
4933 Transit Road
Depew NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
French Pub
A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
Buffalo's Original Pizzeria. Since 1927.
The Cove Seafood & Banquets
Extensive Seafood Menu with Steam Pots, Combo Platters, Pastas & More...
Margie's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!