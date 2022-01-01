Go
Toast

Rachel's Mediteranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

300 Hylan Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Rice Bowl
Brown Rice Bowl
See full menu

Location

300 Hylan Drive

Rochester NY

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0423

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Happy Days On the Go

No reviews yet

Rochester's newest burger and ice cream joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston