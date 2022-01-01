Go
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

5493 Sheridan Drive

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Side Falafel$1.00
Chicken Souvlaki$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Side Grilled Pita (2)$1.00
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Fresh Cut Fries$3.95
Greek Fries$6.75
Gyro Bowl$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Location

5493 Sheridan Drive

Williamsville NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
