Go
Toast

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

3860 McKinley Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Grilled Pita$1.00
Fresh Baked Greek Pita
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
See full menu

Location

3860 McKinley Parkway

Hamburg NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cobham Cafe

No reviews yet

COBHAM CAFÉ

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Most authentic Italian cuisine this side of the Big Apple!

Lago 210

No reviews yet

An escape from the ordinary...a restaurant on the shores of Lake Erie featuring fresh and delicious small plates with a worldly influence. Full service bar, beach access, and fire pits to relax by while enjoying the view.

Peg's Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston