Go
Toast

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

520 Lee Entrance

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

520 Lee Entrance

Amherst NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Austin's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Korean Comfort Food

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dandelions Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dandelions Restaurant has been serving Buffalo fish fry, brick oven pizza and our World Famous Steak & Dandelion Sandwich in Williamsville, NY since 1982!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston