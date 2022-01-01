Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.
520 Lee Entrance
Location
520 Lee Entrance
Amherst NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Austin's Kitchen
Korean Comfort Food
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Dandelions Restaurant
Dandelions Restaurant has been serving Buffalo fish fry, brick oven pizza and our World Famous Steak & Dandelion Sandwich in Williamsville, NY since 1982!