Racine restaurants you'll love

More about Blue Bear
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bear
2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
stewed black beans, hashbrowns, peppers, onions, pickled jalapenos, house salsa. Ask your server for our gluten free wrap if desired
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (keto)
|$7.50
house made chocolate sauce. Gluten-free and keto.
|Grass-Fed Burger
|$17.00
2 patties, crispy onions, tomato jam, house dill pickle, Brioche bun, Gouda cheese,
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Douglas Avenue Diner
5121 Douglas Ave, Racine
|Popular items
|Gyro 'n Eggs
|$10.50
|Toast Side
|$2.00
|Country Fried Steak
|$11.50
More about Blue Bear Que
Blue Bear Que
622 3 Mile Road, Racine
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$15.00
house seasoned cod, marble rye, tartar sauce, malt vinegar slaw, lemon, house chips.
|Gluten-Free Fish Fry
|$18.00
house seasoned cod, Gluten-free corn bread, tartar sauce, creamy herb slaw, lemon, house chips.
|Keto Fish Fry
|$22.00
parmesan & almond encrusted cod, roasted cauliflower, tartar sauce, lemon, buttermilk coleslaw, house keto bread
More about The Dish
The Dish
1220 N Ohio St, Racine
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled Philly style steak with provolone cheese, onions and green peppers. Served on a french roll.
|$10 Pizza Deal
|$10.00
Large 16" Thin Crust 2 topping pizza for just $10!
|Angus Artisan Burger
|$9.29
Half pound of perfectly seasoned Angus burger on artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
More about Ramen Racine
RAMEN
Ramen Racine
2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
|Popular items
|Korean Fried Cauliflower
|$10.00
Twice fried cauliflower, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, topped with scallions, sesame seeds, and Fresno chiles. VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE
|Mochi Brownie
|$5.00
fresh whipped cream. GLUTEN FREE
|Mushroom Tempura Ramen
|$12.00
beech mushrooms, garlic ginger soy, nori, scallions, red cabbage. (VEGAN, Can be prepared Gluten-Free if order gluten-free noodles)
More about The Nash
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Nash
522 6TH ST, RACINE
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Warning: These Chicken tenders may cause small arguments between Adult and Child. Granted they are MADE for kids but you may be tempted to pluck a few for yourself. Includes fries and drink.
|Portabella
|$10.00
Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom cap topped with goat cheese, grilled tomato and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
|The Godfather
|$13.00
Tenuta's Italian sausage, topped with our homemade Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, Tenuta's house-made marinara and choice of hot giardiniera or sweet peppers, served on a Paielli's French roll.
More about Corner House on the Lake
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Corner House on the Lake
207 Gas Light Cir, Racine
More about TaejaVu Cooking Co.
TaejaVu Cooking Co.
240 Main Street, RACINE
|Popular items
|Vubox
|$15.99
|Catfish Po Boy
|$12.99
|Corn
|$2.00
More about Taste of Soul Bar and Grill
Taste of Soul Bar and Grill
501 6th St, Racine
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$9.99
fries with meat, melted cheese,scallions,sour cream
|Fried Pork chops
|$14.99
|Coke
|$1.00
More about George Webb Restaurants
George Webb Restaurants
4555 Douglas Avenue, Racine
More about THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN
THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN
1518 Washington Avenue, Racine