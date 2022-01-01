Racine restaurants you'll love

Racine restaurants
Toast
  • Racine

Racine's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Soul Food
Must-try Racine restaurants

Blue Bear image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bear

2920 Taylor Ave, Racine

Avg 4.4 (1507 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
stewed black beans, hashbrowns, peppers, onions, pickled jalapenos, house salsa. Ask your server for our gluten free wrap if desired
Flourless Chocolate Cake (keto)$7.50
house made chocolate sauce. Gluten-free and keto.
Grass-Fed Burger$17.00
2 patties, crispy onions, tomato jam, house dill pickle, Brioche bun, Gouda cheese,
More about Blue Bear
Douglas Avenue Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Douglas Avenue Diner

5121 Douglas Ave, Racine

Avg 4.5 (1551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro 'n Eggs$10.50
Toast Side$2.00
Country Fried Steak$11.50
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
Blue Bear Que image

 

Blue Bear Que

622 3 Mile Road, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish Fry$15.00
house seasoned cod, marble rye, tartar sauce, malt vinegar slaw, lemon, house chips.
Gluten-Free Fish Fry$18.00
house seasoned cod, Gluten-free corn bread, tartar sauce, creamy herb slaw, lemon, house chips.
Keto Fish Fry$22.00
parmesan & almond encrusted cod, roasted cauliflower, tartar sauce, lemon, buttermilk coleslaw, house keto bread
More about Blue Bear Que
The Dish image

 

The Dish

1220 N Ohio St, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled Philly style steak with provolone cheese, onions and green peppers. Served on a french roll.
$10 Pizza Deal$10.00
Large 16" Thin Crust 2 topping pizza for just $10!
Angus Artisan Burger$9.29
Half pound of perfectly seasoned Angus burger on artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
More about The Dish
Ramen Racine image

RAMEN

Ramen Racine

2920 Taylor Ave, Racine

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Fried Cauliflower$10.00
Twice fried cauliflower, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, topped with scallions, sesame seeds, and Fresno chiles. VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE
Mochi Brownie$5.00
fresh whipped cream. GLUTEN FREE
Mushroom Tempura Ramen$12.00
beech mushrooms, garlic ginger soy, nori, scallions, red cabbage. (VEGAN, Can be prepared Gluten-Free if order gluten-free noodles)
More about Ramen Racine
The Nash image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Nash

522 6TH ST, RACINE

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Warning: These Chicken tenders may cause small arguments between Adult and Child. Granted they are MADE for kids but you may be tempted to pluck a few for yourself. Includes fries and drink.
Portabella$10.00
Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom cap topped with goat cheese, grilled tomato and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
The Godfather$13.00
Tenuta's Italian sausage, topped with our homemade Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, Tenuta's house-made marinara and choice of hot giardiniera or sweet peppers, served on a Paielli's French roll.
More about The Nash
Honey B's II image

 

Honey B's II

4713 Douglas Ave, Racine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$8.55
More about Honey B's II
Corner House on the Lake image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Corner House on the Lake

207 Gas Light Cir, Racine

Avg 4.2 (380 reviews)
Takeout
More about Corner House on the Lake
Restaurant banner

 

TaejaVu Cooking Co.

240 Main Street, RACINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vubox$15.99
Catfish Po Boy$12.99
Corn$2.00
More about TaejaVu Cooking Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Taste of Soul Bar and Grill

501 6th St, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$9.99
fries with meat, melted cheese,scallions,sour cream
Fried Pork chops$14.99
Coke$1.00
More about Taste of Soul Bar and Grill
Dunks Public House image

 

Dunks Public House

3207 Washington Avenue, Racine

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dunks Public House
George Webb Restaurants image

 

George Webb Restaurants

4555 Douglas Avenue, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about George Webb Restaurants
THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN image

 

THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN

1518 Washington Avenue, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN

Map

Map

