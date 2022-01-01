Racine bars & lounges you'll love

The Nash image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Nash

522 6TH ST, RACINE

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Warning: These Chicken tenders may cause small arguments between Adult and Child. Granted they are MADE for kids but you may be tempted to pluck a few for yourself. Includes fries and drink.
Portabella$10.00
Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom cap topped with goat cheese, grilled tomato and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
The Godfather$13.00
Tenuta's Italian sausage, topped with our homemade Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, Tenuta's house-made marinara and choice of hot giardiniera or sweet peppers, served on a Paielli's French roll.
More about The Nash
Corner House on the Lake image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Corner House on the Lake

207 Gas Light Cir, Racine

Avg 4.2 (380 reviews)
Takeout
More about Corner House on the Lake
Restaurant banner

 

TaejaVu Cooking Co.

240 Main Street, RACINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vubox$15.99
Catfish Po Boy$12.99
Corn$2.00
More about TaejaVu Cooking Co.
Dunks Public House image

 

Dunks Public House

3207 Washington Avenue, Racine

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dunks Public House

