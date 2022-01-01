Racine bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Racine
More about The Nash
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Nash
522 6TH ST, RACINE
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Warning: These Chicken tenders may cause small arguments between Adult and Child. Granted they are MADE for kids but you may be tempted to pluck a few for yourself. Includes fries and drink.
|Portabella
|$10.00
Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom cap topped with goat cheese, grilled tomato and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun.
|The Godfather
|$13.00
Tenuta's Italian sausage, topped with our homemade Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, Tenuta's house-made marinara and choice of hot giardiniera or sweet peppers, served on a Paielli's French roll.
More about Corner House on the Lake
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Corner House on the Lake
207 Gas Light Cir, Racine
More about TaejaVu Cooking Co.
TaejaVu Cooking Co.
240 Main Street, RACINE
|Popular items
|Vubox
|$15.99
|Catfish Po Boy
|$12.99
|Corn
|$2.00