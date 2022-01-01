Racine breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Racine restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Racine

Blue Bear image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bear

2920 Taylor Ave, Racine

Avg 4.4 (1507 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesey Hash$5.50
Gouda Cream sauce, cheddar cheese
Flourless Chocolate Cake (keto)$7.50
house made chocolate sauce. Gluten-free and keto.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
gf
More about Blue Bear
Douglas Avenue Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Douglas Avenue Diner

5121 Douglas Ave, Racine

Avg 4.5 (1551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$11.50
Gyro 'n Eggs$10.50
Combo #2 French Toast (4)$9.00
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
Ramen Racine image

RAMEN

Ramen Racine

2920 Taylor Ave, Racine

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Fried Cauliflower$10.00
Twice fried cauliflower, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, topped with scallions, sesame seeds, and Fresno chiles. VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE
Mochi Brownie$5.00
fresh whipped cream. GLUTEN FREE
Mushroom Tempura Ramen$12.00
beech mushrooms, garlic ginger soy, nori, scallions, red cabbage. (VEGAN, Can be prepared Gluten-Free if order gluten-free noodles)
More about Ramen Racine
Honey B's II image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Honey B's II

4713 Douglas Ave, Racine

Avg 4.4 (1716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$8.55
More about Honey B's II

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Racine

Burritos

Omelettes

Mac And Cheese

French Toast

Map

More near Racine to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Kenosha

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston