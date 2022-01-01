Racine breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Racine
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bear
2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
|Cheesey Hash
|$5.50
Gouda Cream sauce, cheddar cheese
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (keto)
|$7.50
house made chocolate sauce. Gluten-free and keto.
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
gf
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Douglas Avenue Diner
5121 Douglas Ave, Racine
|Country Fried Steak
|$11.50
|Gyro 'n Eggs
|$10.50
|Combo #2 French Toast (4)
|$9.00
RAMEN
Ramen Racine
2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
|Korean Fried Cauliflower
|$10.00
Twice fried cauliflower, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, topped with scallions, sesame seeds, and Fresno chiles. VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE
|Mochi Brownie
|$5.00
fresh whipped cream. GLUTEN FREE
|Mushroom Tempura Ramen
|$12.00
beech mushrooms, garlic ginger soy, nori, scallions, red cabbage. (VEGAN, Can be prepared Gluten-Free if order gluten-free noodles)