Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Racine

Go
Racine restaurants
Toast

Racine restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

 

Pico's Tacos & Cerveza

550 3 Mile Rd, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAJA FISH TACOS (3)$12.00
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
Item pic

 

Pico's Tacos & Cerveza - Premier

3505 Spring St, Racine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos (3)$9.00
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza - Premier

Browse other tasty dishes in Racine

Tostadas

Philly Cheesesteaks

Burritos

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Chimichangas

Map

More near Racine to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Kenosha

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Waterford

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (557 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston