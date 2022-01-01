Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Racine

Racine restaurants
Racine restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Douglas Avenue Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Douglas Avenue Diner

5121 Douglas Ave, Racine

Avg 4.5 (1551 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.50
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
Item pic

 

The Dish

1220 N Ohio St, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about The Dish
The Nash image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blue Bear Que @ The Nash

522 6TH ST, RACINE

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Warning: These Chicken tenders may cause small arguments between Adult and Child. Granted they are MADE for kids but you may be tempted to pluck a few for yourself. Includes fries and drink.
More about Blue Bear Que @ The Nash

