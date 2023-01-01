Chili in Racine
Racine restaurants that serve chili
More about Blue Bear
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bear
2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
|Chili (cup)
|$7.00
|Grass-fed Beef Chili (gf)
|$9.00
|Cup Chili
|$8.00
More about Reefpoint Brew House
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine
|Thai Chili Berry Salmon
|$18.00
Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed salmon, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette
|Thai Chili Berry Chicken
|$14.00
Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed chicken, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette