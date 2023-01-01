Enchiladas in Racine
Racine restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
550 3 Mile Rd, Racine
|ENCHILADAS DINNER
|$13.00
More about 911 Tacos
911 Tacos
4005 Durand Avenue, Racine
|Enchiladas Suizas
Corn tortilla smothered in our famous roasted tomatillo salsa! Filled with meat, oaxaca cheese and onion, topped with cilantro, onion, sour cream and queso fresco.
|Enchiladas Coloradas
corn tortilla rolled in our famous guajillo salsa, filled with meat, oaxaca cheese and onion. Rice and Beans included
|Tejano Style Enchiladas
Corn tortilla smothered in our home-made Tejano style salsa! Filled with Wisconsin Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese and onion. Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Side of avocado & sour cream. Rice & Beans included