Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Racine

Go
Racine restaurants
Toast

Racine restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Pico's Tacos & Cerveza

550 3 Mile Rd, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS DINNER$13.00
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
Item pic

 

911 Tacos

4005 Durand Avenue, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas
Corn tortilla smothered in our famous roasted tomatillo salsa! Filled with meat, oaxaca cheese and onion, topped with cilantro, onion, sour cream and queso fresco.
Enchiladas Coloradas
corn tortilla rolled in our famous guajillo salsa, filled with meat, oaxaca cheese and onion. Rice and Beans included
Tejano Style Enchiladas
Corn tortilla smothered in our home-made Tejano style salsa! Filled with Wisconsin Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese and onion. Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Side of avocado & sour cream. Rice & Beans included
More about 911 Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Racine

Tostadas

Chimichangas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Gyro Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Turkey Wraps

Reuben

French Toast

Map

More near Racine to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1598 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (447 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston