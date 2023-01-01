Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Racine

Go
Racine restaurants
Toast

Racine restaurants that serve french fries

Banner pic

 

Pico's Tacos & Cerveza

550 3 Mile Rd, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.50
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
Douglas Avenue Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Douglas Avenue Diner

5121 Douglas Ave, Racine

Avg 4.5 (1551 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
French Fries Side Order$3.00
More about Douglas Avenue Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Racine

Pancakes

Nachos

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Po Boy

Chocolate Cake

Grits

Sopapilla

Map

More near Racine to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1603 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1130 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston