Mozzarella sticks in
Racine
/
Racine
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Racine restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine
No reviews yet
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks
$11.00
Marinara sauce
More about Reefpoint Brew House
The Dish
1220 N Ohio St, Racine
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99
Six mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
More about The Dish
