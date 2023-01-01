Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Racine

Go
Racine restaurants
Toast

Racine restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

Reefpoint Brew House

2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Marinara sauce
More about Reefpoint Brew House
Item pic

 

The Dish

1220 N Ohio St, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Six mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
More about The Dish

Browse other tasty dishes in Racine

Sopapilla

Apple Salad

Gyro Sandwiches

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken

Chimichangas

Omelettes

Nachos

Map

More near Racine to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston